KSP looking for escaped inmate
Bennie Britt Jr. (Source: Kentucky State Police)
February 4, 2020 at 2:33 PM CST - Updated February 4 at 2:39 PM

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police is asking for help locating an escaped inmate.

KSP was notified on Tuesday around 12:18 p.m. that an inmate had escaped from work release at the Madisonville Sanitation Department. KSP says the inmate was last seen around 12:10 p.m.

The escapee is 26-year-old Bennie Britt Jr. of Louisville, Kentucky. He was last seen wearing his jail-issued khaki shirt and pants.

Britt was incarcerated for the following charges:

- Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

- Receiving stolen property

- Possession of a controlled substance

- Possession of marijuana

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Britt, you are asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313.

