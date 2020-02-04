KSP looking for escaped inmate

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police is asking for help locating an escaped inmate.
KSP was notified on Tuesday around 12:18 p.m. that an inmate had escaped from work release at the Madisonville Sanitation Department. KSP says the inmate was last seen around 12:10 p.m.
The escapee is 26-year-old Bennie Britt Jr. of Louisville, Kentucky. He was last seen wearing his jail-issued khaki shirt and pants.
Britt was incarcerated for the following charges:
- Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
- Receiving stolen property
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of marijuana
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Britt, you are asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313.
