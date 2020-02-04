ISP Trooper arrested in connection to fire at Tell City home

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police have arrested one of their troopers.
They tell us 44-year-old Jeremy Galloway was arrested Tuesday morning for arson and insurance fraud.
A fire broke out at his Tell City home on Main Street in Oct. 2019.
Investigators say there were two separate fires on the property, the home and an outbuilding.
The house had heavy smoke and fire damage, and the outbuilding and two motorcycles were destroyed.
ISP presented the case to the Perry County Prosecutor and Galloway was charged with the following:
- Two (2) Counts of Arson, Level 4 Felonies
- One (1) County of Insurance Fraud, Level 5 Felony
- One (1) Count of Arson with Intent to Defraud, Level 6 Felony
Records show Galloway has worked for the Jasper ISP post for about eight years.
Troopers say Galloway is currently on administrative leave without pay.
He was presented the Top Drunk Driving Award in 2014, 2015, and 2016.
