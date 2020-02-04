Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 4

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here’s the list of player of the week nominees from week four.
- Hannah McKay - Owensboro Catholic
- 20 points
- 8 rebounds
- Ksuan Casey - Madisonville
- 26 points in three quarters in win over Union Co.
- Kiyron Powell - Bosse
- 13 points
- 13 rebounds
- 12 blocks
- Simon Scherry - Heritage Hills
- 21 points
- 11 assists
- 8 rebounds
- 4 steals
Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday. Hoops Live week four Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.
You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.