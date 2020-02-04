Hanson officials locate water leaks that led to missing water

HANSON, Ky. (WFIE) - City officials tell us they’ve figured out where thousands of gallons of water was going.
Just last week Mayor Jimmy Epley told us the water usage was up by about 60,000 gallons of extra water a day.
After two residents called the city, they were able to find one minor and one major leak.
Crews worked to repair the major leak on Tuesday.
The mayor says it was projected to be causing 10,000 gallons of lost water a day.
The mayor said that these leaks are common due to normal wear and tear on the systems.
Since there has been continuous rainfall, it’s harder for them to find the problem areas.
“If your water pressure is down from what you usually use, call us and let us know, and we’ll come out and try and see what’s going on," said Mayor Epley. "Because it usually stays constant, and if you feel like your water pressure is not how it ought to be, then call.”
The mayor says while the two reported leaks were part of the problem, he thinks there may be other leaks.
Residents are asked to call the city if they notice lower water pressure or leaks around their homes.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.