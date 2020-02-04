Gibson Co. expects hundreds to attend public hearing about reopening zoning regulations

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Commissioners are expecting several hundred people to attend a public hearing on Wednesday night about reopening zoning regulations.
It all centers around a wind farm that wants to locate there.
We talked with people in Gibson County about the zoning process and their concerns.
The Gibson County Commissioners say these concerns from the public were expressed once the possibility of a wind farm business moving into the county was discussed.
Radar scientists say that tall objects like wind farms can block the radar’s beam, keeping it from seeing storms. The reflected energy bounces off the wind turbine and back to the radar, creating a false picture of ran and wind where it doesn’t exist.
“I don’t think it’s enough of an issue that we should give up our land liberties and the use of our land authority to go to the commissioners of that issue," Randy Kiesel, a Gibson County resident.
Gibson County Commissioner Mary Key tells us that commissioners are trying to gather as much scientific information as they can to determine what does and doesn’t impact the doppler.
“We’ve been getting information from the National Weather Service, individual scientists and different things from different counties," said Key.
Key says people will be able to sign in at the public hearing Wednesday night beforehand, so they have a chance to voice their opinions.
That public hearing is set for 6 p.m. at the Gibson County Fairgrounds.
