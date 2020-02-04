Caregiver accused of abuse pleads guilty to all 11 charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man accused of abusing the man he was hired to care for, has pleaded guilty as charged to 11 counts of battery on a disabled person.
Court records show William Putty was in court Monday.
Police say Putty was hired to work five days a week, caring for a man who is autistic, has cerebral palsy, and suffers from seizures.
The man's mother says he's in his 60s but has the mentality of a five-year-old.
Officers say cameras were in the home to help monitor his seizures.
They say on several occasions, Putty was seen on camera bending the man’s finger’s backwards, and holding him in a headlock to give him nasal spray, causing nose bleeds. Police say he would forcefully hold tissues to his nose, causing the man pain.
Sentencing is scheduled for April 3.
