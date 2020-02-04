Boys & Girls Club of Evansville presents awards Mon.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Boys and Girls Club of Evansville awarded people and companies for their commitment to members on Monday.
The club annually presents a variety of awards in an effort to recognize those who have gone above and beyond for the sake of the kids.
We spoke to one board member and award recipient whose ties run deep with the club.
“As a young kid for myself, it gave me an opportunity to really be involved in sports, and actually to grow, it was actually my first job. I was 13-years-old, and my first job as a club member," said Mike Lafollette, a board member.
The club also inducted seven new board members and recognized 14 individuals for their years of service to the club
