Windy and rainy for Tue-Wed, colder to end the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -We set a record high of 70 on Monday, beating the old record of 69 in 1924. A storm system working in from the west will spread heavy rain and windy conditions across the Tri-State on Tuesday and Wednesday. High temps will drop into the 50s on Tuesday and the 40s on Wednesday. Sharply colder air moves in by the end of the week with highs in the 40s and lows in the lower 30s and upper 20s. Locally heavy rainfall may cause some flooding across the region. A wintry mix will be possible on Thursday morning as temps drop back below freezing.