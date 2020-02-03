USI Track & Field Competes at Greyhound Invitational

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana’s men’s track & field team was dominant in the mile while freshman Kyle Crone put together a career day in the field events at the Greyhound Invitational Saturday.
The Screaming Eagles were able to notch two top-ten finishes in the 800 meters. Senior Javan Winders was USI’s top finisher in the event coming in fourth with a time well under the two-minute mark at 1 minute, 57.48 seconds. Sophomore teammate, Madison King grabbed ninth with a time of 2:02.54.
The Eagles excelled in the 3000m as a team claiming four of out of the top ten spots; three out of the top eight. Junior Gavin Prior led the way with a time of 8:54.88, earning him a fourth-place finish. Juniors Grady Wilkinson, Sean Hughes followed in line with marks of 8:57.46 and 9:08.12, good for sixth and eighth place, respectively. Freshman Will Sims snuck into the top ten with a time of 9:18.26 which rewarded him with ninth place.
The mile proved to be USI’s best event collectively; as their top-five finishers not only placed in the top ten, they also ran times all under 4 minutes and 35 seconds. Junior Nathan Hall paced the Eagles by winning the event with a time of 4:20.94. Junior Wyat Harmon followed close behind Hall as he came in second with a time of 4:22.52. Freshman Oneel Occenat just stayed under the 4:30:00 barrier, with a time of 4:29.98 which earned Occenat a fourth-place finish. Sophomores Cameron Cox and Taylor Mills added to impressive showing with times of 4:32.72 and 4:34.99 giving them the sixth and ninth spot, respectively.
In the field events, USI had six top-five finishes between three different events.
Crone, the star of the meet, finished second in the triple jump with a mark of 41 feet, 11.5 inches. Crone’s triple jump mark made him school record holder, besting Tyrell Nickelson’s mark from 2018. Zack Gresens followed Crone with a leap of 38’ 6”, nabbing third place.
Nickelson added a third-place finish in the high jump with a leap of 6’ 4.75” and Crone came in fifth place with a mark of 6’ 2.75”.
Crone was also the top USI finisher in the long jump with a leap of 20’ 9.75” good for fifth place for the meet, and third all-time in USI history. Gresens came next with his own mark of 19’ 6.25” to give him eighth place.
Other Notables: The Eagles were recently ranked 30th in the new USTFCCCA Poll that was released last week, Tuesday.
Up Next: The Eagles will shift gears as they travel to Greencastle, Indiana for the Depauw Indoor Invitational on Feb. 7.
University of Southern Indiana’s Jennifer Comastri and Aubrey Swart both won their respective events at the Greyhound Invitational.
Junior Comastri ran a blazing time in the mile, 4 minutes, 56.88 seconds to claim the event. Comastri’s mile time was also good for an NCAA II provisional qualifying mark as she got under the 4:58.73 threshold. Comastri’s time makes her the 16th fastest woman in NCAA II as well as third all-time in the USI record books. Freshman Mckenna Cavanaugh followed behind Comastri with a time of 5:17.08, good for third place. Senior Hope Jones and Freshman Hadley Fisher rounded out the top five with times of 5:19.91 and 5:22.05, respectively.
Aubrey Swart had an impressive outing in the 3000m as she claimed the top spot in the event with a time of 10:42.84.
In the field events, the Screaming Eagles posted two top-ten finishers.
First, freshman Miranda Anslinger vaulted 4 feet, 11 inches in the high jump, which gave her seventh in the event.
Also, freshman Cassie Janas finished 10th in the weight throw with a toss of 43’ 1.5”. Janas’s weight throw mark moved her to fifth all-time in USI history.
Other Notables: The USI women’s track & field team is currently ranked 22nd in the lastest USTFCCCA poll which was released last week, Tuesday. The Eagles are one of three teams from the GLVC ranked in the top-25 ranked behind Southwest Baptist in seventh and Indianapolis in fifth overall.
Up Next: The Eagles will shift gears as they travel to Greencastle, Indiana for the Depauw Indoor Invitational on Feb. 7.
