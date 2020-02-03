USI Track & Field Competes at Greyhound Invitational

The mile proved to be USI’s best event collectively; as their top-five finishers not only placed in the top ten, they also ran times all under 4 minutes and 35 seconds. Junior Nathan Hall paced the Eagles by winning the event with a time of 4:20.94. Junior Wyat Harmon followed close behind Hall as he came in second with a time of 4:22.52. Freshman Oneel Occenat just stayed under the 4:30:00 barrier, with a time of 4:29.98 which earned Occenat a fourth-place finish. Sophomores Cameron Cox and Taylor Mills added to impressive showing with times of 4:32.72 and 4:34.99 giving them the sixth and ninth spot, respectively.