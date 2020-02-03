USI students get look at state appeals case as part of Appeals on Wheels progam

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Court of Appeals of Indiana heard oral arguments in a case on USI’s campus Monday morning.
This is a part of the state’s Appeals on Wheels program, which takes hearings across the state to be seen live as a learning tool.
Monday’s case was Harold Warren vs. the State of Indiana.
Warren is appealing the denial of his petition of post-conviction release, saying his trial counsel was ineffective.
Organizers say this is a great way for students to see how the process works.
“I hope that they’re impressed with how it works. You have a manner that’s decided by arguments, and evidence, and facts, and logic," said Nicholas Larowe, USI professor of political science. "I think people will be impressed with the quality of the process, and how things are decided in the court system.”
The state has done over 500 traveling oral arguments since 2001.
