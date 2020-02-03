Southridge’s Colson Montgomery commits to IU for baseball

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Southridge’s multi-sport phenom, junior Colson Montgomery, announced on social media that he has committed to play baseball at Indiana University.
There’s been plenty of people and scouts who think Montgomery could go straight to the minor leagues, and he very well could get drafted after his senior year, but for now, he is headed to IU.
He will become the fifth Tri-Stater on the current IU baseball roster, joining Memorial alum Drew Ashley, Reitz grad Elijah Dunham, Jasper alum Cal Kruger and Southridge grad Tucker Schank.
