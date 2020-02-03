New historical marker unveiled at oldest African American church in Hopkins Co.

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - On Saturday, the Kentucky Historical Society unveiled a new state historical marker in Madisonville to commemorate the oldest African American church in Hopkins County.
Founded in 1868, the Zion Temple A.M.E. Zion Church was established in a log schoolhouse that Hubbard Lunsford, an abolitionist, gave to the congregation. In 1905, the congregation began constructing a two-story brick building on North Church St. A year later, the building was named Zion Temple.
“Zion Temple A.M.E. Zion Church is the oldest African American church in Hopkins County and continues to play a large role in the community 151 years later,” said Alli Robic, the manager of KHS’s historical marker program. “The historical marker will serve as a visible reminder of the legacy of this church and will ensure that future generations understand the impact it has had both on Hopkins County and the state of Kentucky.”
The Kentucky Historical Marker Program makes Kentucky’s history accessible to the public not just on markers along the state’s roadways, but also online.
