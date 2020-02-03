Man facing attempted murder charge after Owensboro chase

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is facing an attempted murder charges after authorities say he almost hit several emergency responders with his car.
Officials say Owensboro Police, Owensboro Fire, and AMR went to a wreck on Veach road around 10:45 pm. Sunday.
They say 26-year-old Timothy Webster drove off and almost hit some of the responding crews in the process.
We’re told police started to chase him but stopped when it went into county lines.
Daviess County Deputies say they then spotted the car and picked the chase back up.
They say Webster wrecked into a ditch on Highway 56 and Highway 500.
Officials say he tried to run away, but deputies caught him.
They say they found a rifle, four pounds of marijuana and ammunition in his car.
Deputies say Webster is facing a long list of charges, including attempted murder of an officer and running from police.
