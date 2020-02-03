KSP: Drugs found by x-ray after arrest of Madisonville woman

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville woman is facing a long list of charges after a traffic stop Saturday night.
Kentucky State Police say they spotted the driver of a pickup truck disregard a stop sign, and carelessly drive on South Main Street in Madisonville.
Troopers say the driver, 35-year-old Krystal Gipson was under the influence, and they found suspected synthetic drugs inside her truck.
While being booked at the Hopkins County Detention Center, troopers say a body x-ray showed Gipson was possession of suspected methamphetamine.
She was charged with the following:
- Disregarding Stop Sign
- Careless Driving
- Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License
- Failure of Non-owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Offense
- Possession of Synthetic Drugs – 2nd or Subsequent Offense
- DUI 1st
- Tampering with Physical Evidence
- Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.