KSP: Drugs found by x-ray after arrest of Madisonville woman

KSP: Drugs found by x-ray after arrest of Madisonville woman
Krystal Gipson (Source: Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman | February 3, 2020 at 12:19 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 12:19 PM

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville woman is facing a long list of charges after a traffic stop Saturday night.

Kentucky State Police say they spotted the driver of a pickup truck disregard a stop sign, and carelessly drive on South Main Street in Madisonville.

Troopers say the driver, 35-year-old Krystal Gipson was under the influence, and they found suspected synthetic drugs inside her truck.

While being booked at the Hopkins County Detention Center, troopers say a body x-ray showed Gipson was possession of suspected methamphetamine.

She was charged with the following:

  • Disregarding Stop Sign
  • Careless Driving
  • Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License
  • Failure of Non-owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Offense
  • Possession of Synthetic Drugs – 2nd or Subsequent Offense
  • DUI 1st
  • Tampering with Physical Evidence
  • Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.