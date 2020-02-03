Indiana man extradited to Henrico on child solicitation charges

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An Indiana man faces several child solicitation charges after Henrico police say he sent an inappropriate picture of himself to an undercover detective.
On Sept. 23, 2019, undercover detectives with the Henrico Police Vice Investigations Unit were browsing a social networking website when Jerry Lee Lewis, 49, of Vincennes, Indiana contacted one of the detectives asking for a picture.
“Upon stating she (the undercover detective) was young, the individual inquired how old she was, to which she replied 13,” police said. “The individual indicated he was 18 years old and sent an inappropriate picture of himself.”
Police added Lewis asked to see inappropriate pictures of the undercover detective and also spoke on other social media platforms.
During the course of the multi-month investigation, detectives revealed the account belonged to Lewis.
On Jan. 31, Lewis was extradited to from Indiana to Henrico County where he was booked at Jail West on Saturday.
