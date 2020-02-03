HPD investigating after donated food stolen from Salvation Army’s freezer

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Donated items used for Henderson’s Salvation Army’s food program, including chicken, turkeys and hams have been stolen from the outside freezer three times.
Locks were cut, and handles were broken off of the freezer door.
14 News spoke to Captain Benny Carringer, and he tells us that steps have been put in place to prevent this from happening again, including putting up more lighting and reinforcing the door.
Captain Carringer explains how this is devastating for the more than 2,000 people they feed every month.
“We’re just trying to do the most good in our community, and the feeding program allows us one set time a day to really have an impact so, when we start missing those essential things, things start to get a little hectic if you would say," Carringer said.
As of now, Captain Carringer says the Henderson Police have no leads on the thefts.
