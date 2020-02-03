Henderson man arrested after running from police

February 2, 2020 at 7:29 PM CST - Updated February 2 at 7:29 PM

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man is facing a possession of meth charge after running from the police.

Police say they saw a vehicle driving on Highway 41 with no headlights.

The vehicle stopped behind the Economy Inn, that’s when police say 41-year-old Billy Sutton ran from the scene.

They were able to catch him later on Barrett Boulevard.

After searching Sutton’s vehicle, officers say they found a glass pipe with residue on it that they believe to be meth.

They also say the pipe was just feet away from a toddler sitting in the back seat.

Sutton is also facing a DUI charge.

