Former restaurant employee accused of voyeurism in court Mon.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A former restaurant employee accused of putting a cell phone in a women’s restroom was in court Monday.
31-year-old Marcos Leon is being held on a $1,000 cash bond on a voyeurism charge. In court, he said he needed an interpreter, so the hearing was reset for next week.
Police say he was a co-owner of Tres Reynas in Evansville. The owner says he has since been fired.
Police say a woman found a cell phone hidden in the soap dispenser in the restroom of the restaurant on January 27.
The woman told police that Leon told her to wait to go inside while he put more paper towels in the restroom.
Police say they think Leon acted alone, and the other owners and employees weren’t aware it had been taking place.
