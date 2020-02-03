Evansville Police searching for a hit and run suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the driver of a car that was involved in a hit and run.
It happened at 10th and Franklin Street on January 25th between the hours of 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Police say the woman shown in the surveillance is the suspected driver of the white car. Another picture shows several people who were passengers.
If anyone recognizes the people shown, please call the Evansville Police Department’s Hit and Run Unit at 812-436-7942.
