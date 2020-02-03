Daviess Co. Judge-Executive wants Real ID Office in Owensboro

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly says he wants a Real ID Office for Owensboro.
Real ID is the federally mandated form of identification that meets new security standards for state licenses and ID cards.
On October 1, the ID will be a requirement to board an airplane or visit certain federal buildings.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet named 12 regional officers a few months ago. One of those was in Madisonville, but not in Owensboro.
Mattingly says it is important that the city has an office.
He says not having one could negatively impact residents and their regional airport.
