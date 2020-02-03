Cardinals hoping to take it a step further in 2020 season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Now that the Super Bowl is over, it’s time to think about baseball, and the Cardinals are ready to get back after it.
Last season, Saint Louis was swept in the National League Championship Series by the Washington Nationals.
With all the success they had, they didn’t make many offseason moves but did lose Marcell Ozuna and Michael Wacha in free agency.
However, they’re determined to make it to the World Series this year.
“I think the group that we have coming back is a good group," said Andrew Knizwe, Cardinals’ catcher. "We bond and mesh well together, so that’s important to be united in the clubhouse, not only between the white lines. We had a great run last year, but obviously didn’t finish our ultimate goal of winning a world series, it’s tough to do, but I think as a team and an organization we’re trying to build on the success for last season carry it over to this season and see if we can make it a little bit further.”
“We definitely have a vengeance to come back and win the national league,” said Tyler O’Neill, Cardinals’ outfielder. “So close last year, it’s just something that you wanna win so bad, ya know. We don’t need to make any major changes, just a minor tweak here or there, and that’ll be best for us.”
Cardinals’ pitchers and catcher report on Feb. 11 to Jupiter, Florida.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.