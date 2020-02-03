Aces honor ‘92 & ’93 basketball team at Saturday’s game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At halftime during Saturday’s game against Northern Iowa, the Aces celebrated their 1992 and 1993 NCAA Tournament teams.
Head coach Jim Crews was honored along with players: Sascha Hupmann, Scott Shreffler, Chaka Chandler, Harrison’s grad Brent Kell, Rex Farrar Todd Cochenour, Mark Hisle and Reed Jackson.
14 Sports caught up with a couple of them during the game, who tell us it was a truly special time to be an Ace.
“They were a team, they weren’t individuals, they really did know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, they played to that," said former head coach Jim Crews. "They were very competitive. They loved playing on the road, and that’s a championship trait. Being able to, one championship’s hard, two is really, they got four in two years.”
“Coach was the best, he was our leader, and he instilled in us," said Scott Shreffler, former Aces guard. "One of the best things he ever told us ‘Be happy for other people’s success’ and that’s so hard to do in sports because everybody wants to the be guy, the leading scorer, but if you’re generally are bought into winning and happy for other people’s success, and that team definitely bought into that.”
The 1992 Aces team went 24-6, and the 1993 squad went 23-7. Both years they won the old Midwestern Collegiate Conference Tournament to make the big dance.
