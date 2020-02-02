Thunderbolts Sweep Birmingham With 6-4 Victory

Like Friday night, the Thunderbolts scored first, as Demico Hannoun would bury a power play goal at the 2:56 mark, from Austin Plevy and Derek Sutliffe. The Bulls would respond quickly to tie, on a goal from Cole Stallard at the 8:07 mark. Evansville would regain the lead soon after, as Matthew Barnaby scored on a wrap-around at the 9:18 mark. Sutliffe would pick up the 3-1 insurance goal, on a deflected Braden Hellems shot, also assisted by Seth Swenson at 13:48. The Bulls got the only goal of the second period, as Jacob Barber made it 3-2. In the third period, the Thunderbolts withstood an abundance of Birmingham pressure, and extended the lead again at the 8:55 mark, as Barnaby picked up his second goal, on a feed to the net-front from Noah Corson, assisted also by Hellems. Stanislav Dzahkov made it 5-2 with a power play goal at the 11:51 mark, with Hellems gaining another assist. The Bulls came back with another two goals, however, as Stallard completed his hat trick. With the Birmingham net empty in the final moments, Sutliffe would score to make it 6-4 with only 6 seconds left in the game, and that would be the final score, as the Thunderbolts move into 5th place in the SPHL standings.