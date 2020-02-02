Storm Top Panthers with Second-Half Run

Jo Griffin’s lay-up midway through the opening period gave the Panthers their biggest lead of the frame, 19-13. An 8-0 run by the Storm followed as they took advantage of the Wesleyan dry spell. Lake Erie held a 28-23 lead with four minutes left in the half, but five straight points from Battaile to end the half gave the Panthers a 31-30 lead. A steal from Nathan Boyle under the LEC basket with five seconds left in the frame allowed Battaile to converted from just inside half court at the buzzer.