Sheriff’s Office: Homeowner fires shot when confronting intruder, deputies looking for suspect

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say broke into someone’s home.
Deputies say a homeowner came home to find somebody they didn’t know inside. That’s when deputies say the homeowner fired a shot at the intruder.
This happened at a home on Green River Road, near Booneville-New Harmoney Road around 3 p.m. Saturday.
Deputies say they searched the area but couldn’t find him.
According to the press release, the person they’re looking for was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans and has a slender build.
If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at 812-421-6200.
