23rd annual Chocolate Affair event held Sat. in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday night was the 23rd Chocolate Affair event in Evansville.
The event features gourmet chocolates, champagne and there was a silent auction.
The event goes to help benefit the Lampion Center. They help people going through big life transitions or traumas.
Officials with Lampion say the event directly goes to support the services they’re able to provide for those people.
“My favorite part is knowing that I live in a community that is surrounded by all kinds of people that come out and support a non-profit and that they believe in our work and that they’re here, not only to have a good time but to stand with us and say they believe in what we do," said Jennifer Childress, Lampion development director.
On top of the sweets, they also offered live music at the event.
