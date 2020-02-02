New bed and breakfast coming to New Harmony that honors those we lost

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WFIE) - A new bed and breakfast is coming to New Harmony. It’s called Sophie Grace’s Bed and Breakfast, and it’s named after someone very special.
In November of 2016, Sophie Rinehardt was killed in a car accident alongside her father and grandmother.
It was a tragic accident that impacted not only their family but the community as well.
Now three years later, Sophie’s mom and her husband Ryan are opening the bed and breakfast.
It’s located in New Harmony right off of Maple Hill Road.
Lucinda and Ryan Embry tell us they want the house to be a place for everyone, whether that’s a place for them to grieve, a place for them to relax, or a place for them to have fun.
Both Lucinda and Ryan have lost children and spouses. They tell us they want this bed and breakfast to be a safe haven.
“Just getting away, and feeling like they could be free to grieve in the way they needed to grieve because grief is very unique to each person, and it’s something I don’t think we probably would’ve known if we hadn’t walked that valley our self," said Lucinda.
The couple is still a few months away from opening. However, they hope this venture will bring honor to those they have lost and hope to see again one day.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.