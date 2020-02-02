Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — It was a simple matter of safeties first. Safeties Troy Polamalu and Steve Atwater have been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and will be joined by running back Edgerrin James, receiver Isaac Bruce and guard Steve Hutchinson. Polamalu made it in on his first ballot. He played all 12 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won two Super Bowls and four All-Pro honors. He also redefined what could be done at the position. He lined up next to linebackers and linemen or sometimes all the way back with the defensive backs and made plays from everywhere.
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Sasha Stefanovic made a 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds left and Trevion Williams scored 13 points as Purdue rallied to beat Northwestern 61-58. After more than 7 minutes without a field goal, Purdue woke up and went on an 11-0 run to win the game. Purdue's Jahaad Proctor made a 3 to tie the game at 58 with 53.9 seconds left. After a replay overturned a Northwestern possession, the Boilermakers went down the floor and set up a long 3 for Stefanovic. Miller Kopp scored 15 points to lead Northwestern, which lost its sixth straight.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kaleb Wesson had 15 points and 11 rebounds to push Ohio State to a 68-59 win over Indiana. The Buckeyes went on a 3-point tear in the second half in winning their second in a row and avenging a 66-54 loss to Indiana in Bloomington three weeks ago. They did it without freshman guard and third-leading scorer D.J. Carton, who said this week he was stepping away from the team for mental health reasons. CJ Walker had 14 points for the Buckeyes, and Justin Ahrens added 11 on 3-for-5 3-point shooting in the second half.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Morris scored 28 points to lead the New York Knicks to a 92-85 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Julius Randle had 16 points and a season-best 18 rebounds, and Taj Gibson added 10 points and seven rebounds to lead the Knicks (14-36). They snapped a two-game skid and won in the series after losing seven straight. Domantas Sabonis had 25 points and eight rebounds, Myles Turner had 12 points and six rebounds, and Jeremy Lamb added nine points for the Pacers (31-18). They have lost two of three games.