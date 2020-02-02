DCSO: 1 driver arrested, 1 cited after head-on crash

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One of the drivers involved in a head-on crash on Saturday was arrested while the other received a citation.
According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened not long before 5 p.m. on U.S. Highway 60 West. Witnesses told deputies the vehicle being driven Caitlyn Schaber, 37-years-old, of Owensboro, crossed the center line and hit 31-year-old Charletta Davis-Suttles’ vehicle head-on.
The news release says both vehicles were on fire when first responders got to the crash, but witnesses helped get them out of their vehicles.
Both of the drivers were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, the release says.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says Schaber was cited for Reckless Driving. Additionally, Davis-Suttles was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and No Proof of Insurance.
