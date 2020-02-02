Cloudy skies and rain return for the workweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today was sunny and 20° warmer than average for this time of year. I hope you enjoyed it because we will be talking about clouds, rain and possibly even a little snow for the rest of the week.
Tonight will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall out of the 60s and through the 50s this evening, bottoming out in the low to mid 40s Monday morning.
We may see a little sunshine Monday morning, but clouds will become more widespread as we head toward the afternoon. Despite the clouds, a warm breeze from the south will help our temperatures climb into the low to mid 60s again Monday afternoon.
The daytime hours look dry on Monday, but rain will start to move into our region from the west-southwest Monday night. Scattered showers will continue on and off overnight and throughout the day on Tuesday as a cold front pushes through the Tri-State.
Some heavy rain is possible Tuesday, but it looks like the primary flooding threat will stay to our south-southeast, and the severe storm threat will be focused across the Deep South.
High temperatures will be in the upper 50s Tuesday morning, falling into the upper 40s to low 50s Tuesday afternoon as our winds shift and bring colder air down from the north.
We may get a brief break from the rain Wednesday morning, but more showers will wrap around on the backside of that cold front Wednesday afternoon and evening and continue into Thursday.
This system looks like it will be mainly rain, but a little snow and wintry mix are also possible Wednesday and Thursday. At this time, no significant ice or snow accumulation is expected, but we will continue to monitor the situation closely. High temperatures will be in the low 40s Wednesday and upper 30s Thursday.
