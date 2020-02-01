Warm & sunny Sunday, clouds & rain return for workweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have beautiful weather in store Sunday, but it will be followed by some rainy weather for the workweek.
Temperatures will fall through the 40s this evening as the clouds begin to clear. We will bottom out in the mid 30s by Sunday morning.
Plenty of sunshine from start to finish Sunday! We will also have a breeze from the south-southwest pushing warmer air into our region. That southerly flow paired with the sunshine will help our temperatures climb into the lower 60s, which is about 20° warmer than average for this time of year!
The clouds move back in Monday, but that warm air will keep flowing in from the south-southwest, so morning lows will be in the mid 40s, and afternoon highs will still be in the low to mid 60s despite partly to mostly cloudy skies. Most of the daytime hours on Monday look dry, but rain moves in Monday evening and continues through the overnight hours.
Scattered showers will remain likely on and off throughout both Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front slowly works its way through our region. Temperatures will still top out in the low to mid 60s ahead of the front Tuesday but will return to the 40s on the backside of that cold front Wednesday. Right now, it looks like the heavy rain and severe weather threats will all stay to our south.
A few showers will linger over into Thursday as this whole system slowly moves east. Temperatures will only make it into the upper 30s to low 40s Thursday, so a mix of rain and snow is possible, but it looks like the chances for any significant snow accumulation will stay to our north.
