Vanderburgh Co. looking for 2020 Census workers

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - All over the US, people are gearing up for the 2020 Census.
In Evansville, the census office held a recruiting blitz on Saturday at Washington Square Mall.
They’re hoping to sign up members of the community to help when census season rolls around.
They’re looking for individuals to fill office and field positions.
The area census team is in need of over 12,000 applicants to cover 34 counties.
Right now, in Vanderburgh County, they need at least 800 applicants.
“Having someone, you know, be the one you’re speaking too and sharing just basically the number of people in your home with, is definitely better than talking to people that you don’t know," Kristie Cooper, area census office manager.
You can find more information and fill out an application on the 2020 Census website.
