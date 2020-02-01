Unusual amount of water missing in Hanson

HANSON., Ky. (WFIE) - The Mayor of Hanson in Hopkins County says they have an unusually large amount of water missing. A problem that could lead to an increase in water rates or layoffs.
Mayor Jimmy Epley says the town is losing 1.3 million gallons a month, and they’re actively searching to find out where it’s going.
Hanson gets their water from Madisonville. The city’s municipal water tank holds about 500,000 gallons, and the city typically uses about 100,000 a day.
The mayor says this number has gone up about 60,000 gallons more during the last few days.
Epley says since Hanson isn’t that big of a town and if there is a leak, they’ll be able to locate it.
“It is getting worse, but you would think it would surface something we can see. But all this rain and everything else and the ground wet it’s not surfaced up," said Mayor Epley. "We will get ahold of somebody. It can be fixed.”
Mayor Epley says the extra water usage is costing the city about $4,000 a month. He hopes to have some answers in the next couple of days.
