Tell City native part of 49ers Super Bowl staff

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City Native, Patrick Hagedorn, is part of the San Fransico 49ers Super Bowl staff.
On Friday, 14 News met up with Hagedorn’s old teachers and coaches to talk about his journey, and why he’s the reason they’ll be cheering for the 49ers on Sunday.
Patrick Hagedorn and his family are well known in Tell City, and his recent success has everyone excited.
“For someone to pursue a passion, such as a football coach, even in the NFL, and to make it to the biggest stage for football is very exciting and gratifying,” said Nick Weyer, Hagedorn’s old tennis coach.
Hagedorn has been a part of the 49ers staff as the team’s assistant to the coaching staff for three years.
An accomplishment his old tennis coach says he should be proud of.
“His role is valuable to the team, and it’s definitely played a part of their impact, maybe it’s smaller, but it still had a role in their successes,” said Weyer.
“A few years ago, when he made the jump up with the 49ers, it was kind of just this mesmerizing thing like everyone was starting to watch them more,” said Chris Hollinden, Hagendorn’s old teacher.
Hagedorn has been a role model to many students at his alma mater, showing a different way of living out your dream when it comes to sports.
“You can definitely pursue your passion, and with a little hard work and keeping after it, you’ll eventually make it,” said Weyer.
“This weekend, we’re all 49ers fans, which is kind of fun, you know," said Hollinden. “To have that team that you want to root for, and everybody is just paying attention to together because we have something in common here in our town.”
Patrick’s parents arrived in Miami this week, and are looking forward to cheering on the 49ers and supporting their son.
