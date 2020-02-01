Police investigating after counterfeit bills used during delivery order

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are now investigating after a pair of counterfeit bills were used to pay for a pizza order.
According to the Henderson Police Department, officers were called to Domino’s Pizza on 2nd Street around 3 a.m. Saturday. The release says two counterfeit $20 bills were used during a delivery order.
The store’s manager told police those bills might have been used sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday.
If you have any information regarding this investigation, HPD asks you to call them, 270-831-1295. You can also Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.