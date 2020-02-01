New mine coming to Spencer Co. leaves some neighbors concerned

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A new mine is coming to Dale in Spencer County.
According to the county zoning board, the Flint Hill Mine would be located on County Road 500 East just off of Quail Drive.
The mine has been in the works for over a year now, and work is starting, but not everyone is happy about the progress.
The mine has created a lot of controversy in Spencer County over the past 15 months. In 2019, homeowners that live several feet away from the mine hired an attorney.
Homeowners tell us they are trying everything they can to make sure the mine doesn’t open.
In the last Spencer County Commissioners meeting, they voted to remove a mining ban, which helped Sun Energy speed up the process with their current project in Dale.
Back in December, the Spencer County Board of Zoning Appeals approved Sun Energy’s special exception permit to bring the mine to the area.
This followed a lengthy court case between the company and the zoning board.
Homeowners say a mine will be detrimental to their community, impacting their health, increasing noise pollution and bringing down land values.
“I just worried that the potential blast area might damage our pool or our property," said Tony Marchand, a homeowner. “There are better alternatives to energy.”
On December 6, a group of homeowners filed their own suit against the mining company that is still pending.
We have reached out to Sun Energy for comment but have not heard back.
