HPD: Man arrested after more than 200 total grams of drugs found

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A team effort amongst several law enforcement departments resulted in the arrest of a man, who police say had a substantial amount of drugs on him when he was arrested.
According to the Henderson Police Department, they received word on Thursday from Morganfield Police about a suspect in an ongoing investigation that was coming towards Henderson. The release says Jalin Hancock, 27,years-old, of Henderson, had outstanding warrants and was moving to Economy Inn.
Once Hancock was found, the release says members of the DEA, KSP, Morganfield Police Department, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Madisonville, Hopkins Count Vice Unit took him into custody.
According to the news release, 44.2 grams of methamphetamine, 178.4 grams of marijuana, 1.6 grams of cocaine, scales, and baggies were found inside of his vehicle.
Hancock is now in the Henderson County Detention Center.
