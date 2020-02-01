Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Tony Kanaan is taking a farewell tour during the upcoming IndyCar season. He will get to race at five oval events, including the Indianapolis 500. The popular Brazilian will get his send-off in A.J, Foyt's No. 14 Chevrolet. He tells The Associated Press he could only get funding for the five oval races as Foyt's team needed sponsorship help. Kanaan will race the Indianapolis 500, then at Texas, Richmond, Iowa and at Gateway, outside St. Louis. He laughed off retirement and says he will shift his focus to bucket list events. He was the 2013 Indy 500 winner.