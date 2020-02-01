Canceled flights in and out of China delays KY family from getting home

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak a global emergency. Airlines are canceling flights to and from China to try to stop the outbreak.
The Haire family tells me their son and his family left on January 16. They were only planning on staying in China for two weeks.
"The first flight was scheduled for February 1st. That flight has been canceled," said Debbie Haire.
Debbie and Mike Haire's son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter went to China for the Chinese New Year and to visit family. They left two weeks ago and haven't been able to get back home to Louisville.
"They do have another flight out Sunday, February 2nd. They were told there's a big possibility that may be canceled also," said Debbie Haire.
The Haire's say their loved ones are staying with family in Beijing roughly 750 miles away from Wuhan where the virus started.
"That's the least of their worries right now, because everywhere they go, they take their temperature," Debbie Haire.
The Haire’s concerns are more for their granddaughter, Edna a fourth-grader, who’s missing school.
"She had permission to miss two weeks of school. If she's gone longer, she may have to repeat the fourth grade," Debbie Haire.
Right now, it’s a waiting game for everyone. In the meantime, the Haire’s say they’re looking forward to seeing Edna reunite with her dog, Pizzadog.
“We’re just trusting in God. We know he will take care of him. We hope they’ll get home soon,” said Debbie Haire.
So far, more than 8,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally, nearly all of them in China. Less than 200 cases have been reported elsewhere.
