Woman sentenced after pleading guilty to Evansville murder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office say 32-year-old Ciarra Landfair has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.
She pleaded guilty to murder last month.
Authorities say the victim, 23-year-old Kimra Miller was murdered at a home in the 1600 block of S. Garvin Street in Evansville in late May.
Officials say several days after the body was discovered, three women, including Landfair, were questioned and arrested.
The two co-defendants in the case are Lakeysha Couto and Gracie Smith. Both were charged with assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice.
Couto’s trail was supposed to start last week, but court records show she pleaded guilty last week. She’s been released on probation until sentencing, which is now set for Feb. 24.
Smith’s trial was set to start in March, but court records show she also pleaded guilty last week.
She was released on her own recognizance. Her sentencing is also set for Feb. 24.
