Winter Jam fans brave cold temps early Thurs.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crowds are filing into the Ford Center for Winter Jam.
The show starts at 7 p.m., but some fans braved the cold to be first in line for tickets early Thursday.
Winter Jam is Christian music’s largest annual tour. There will be 11 acts at the Ford Center, including Crowder and Andy Mineo.
“This is our seventh year out here and we just come out here about 9 a.m., camp out, have a little get together," says Winter Jam fan Charity Darling-Norman. "Some of the peeps we don’t see throught the year, we only see at winter jam. We want first pick of all seats in there so that’s why we get there early.”
Darling-Norman says it doesn’t matter how the weather behaves, they come early every year and love the show.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.