W. KY lawmakers discuss 2020 KYTC highway plan

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WFIE) - Western Kentucky lawmakers gathered on Thursday to discuss the proposed 2020 Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Highway plan.
Henderson County Judge-Executive Brad Schneider says he hopes some of this year’s KYTC budget will help with improvements here in the Tri-State along I-69.
Schneider tells us the I-69 River Crossing Project just took a big step in the right direction.
He says the governor set aside $267 million towards the new bridge project. $77 million of which, Schneider says could be available in the first three years of the plan.
According to Schneider, it’s a possibility that the project could move to construction in late 2022. He says he was in Frankfort Thursday meeting with the Western Kentucky Caucus to encourage them to fight for that money.
“This first step in Kentucky road plan is big one showing Kentucky is serious; we know Indiana is serious about getting the bridge built and federal delegation from Indiana and Kentucky can go to federal highway admin and say we’re serious, you be too," said Schneider. "But we all know this is just the first step in the process next couple months hashing over the road plan is contentious in Kentucky. Every county every district in the state wants their projects.”
Schneider says the entire project could cost up to $1.1 billion. He says the plan will go to General Assembly next to be voted on.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.