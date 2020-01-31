VCSO: Man arrested after law enforcement chase in stolen vehicle

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The sheriff’s office says a man was arrested on Thursday after leading law enforcement on a chase through two counties in a stolen vehicle.
According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies knew that Zachary Young, 24-years-old, of Evansville, had a felony petition to revoke probation warrant and was driving a stolen vehicle.
When deputies tried stopping Young, deputies say he took off “at a high rate of speed.” The news release says the chase continues into Warrick County.
Finally, according to the VCSO, Young was arrested after he drove the stolen vehicle through several yards.
Deputies say they found 40 grams of suspected synthetic cannabinoids and 1.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine after he was in custody.
