UE suspends summer program in China due to coronavirus

As many have been following the news, The World Health Organization has just declared a “public health emergency of international concern.” The Novel Coronavirus – first detected in Wuhan, China - continues to cause serious concern to those in the region and beyond. There have been over 9,000 confirmed cases in China and 120 cases abroad, including a small number of cases in the US. More than 200 deaths from the illness have been reported in China, but no deaths abroad have been confirmed.