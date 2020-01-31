UE suspends summer program in China due to coronavirus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coronavirus continues to be an issue for health officials in China. There have been over 9,000 confirmed cases and now more than 200 deaths.
Earlier this week the US Center for Disease Control issued a travel advisory to avoid "non-essential" travel to China and it has the University of Evansville on alert.
On Friday, the University of Evansville sent out a statement to the campus community addressing concerns with coronavirus. In the statement, the University of Evansville announced it will be suspending its summer program in China.
Below is the full statement:
Dear Campus Community,
As many have been following the news, The World Health Organization has just declared a “public health emergency of international concern.” The Novel Coronavirus – first detected in Wuhan, China - continues to cause serious concern to those in the region and beyond. There have been over 9,000 confirmed cases in China and 120 cases abroad, including a small number of cases in the US. More than 200 deaths from the illness have been reported in China, but no deaths abroad have been confirmed.
On January 27, The U.S. State Department and Center for Disease Control issued a travel advisory to avoid non-essential travel to China and to not travel to Hubei Province in response to the possible spread of the Novel Coronavirus.
As a global university, UE continues to promote international exchanges and multicultural learning. However, UE currently has no students studying or faculty members teaching in China, and our international students from East Asia do not originate from this province nor have they recently traveled to the area. To proactively mitigate any risks associated with the spread of the Novel Coronavirus, we will be suspending our summer programs to the region. We continue to support our partners and colleagues at other institutions in the affected areas.
Please note the University of Evansville is closely monitoring the situation and working in coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. The safety and security of all our UE community members will remain our primary concern.
The university tells us that they do not have any students or faculty members in China at this time. UE says they do have international students from East Asia, but none of them come from the Hubei Province, which is where coronavirus is believed to have originated.
Still, UE is taking proactive measures of prevention. They have decided to suspend all summer programs to the region in 2020 to try and mitigate the potential spread of the illness.
The university also tells us that they will continue to closely monitor the situation with the CDC to try and keep everybody that is part of the UE community safe and healthy.
