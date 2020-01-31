Sanford named Azzip Pizza Hoops Live POTW

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With nearly 3,000 votes, this week’s Azzip Pizza Hoops Live Player of the Week is Bosse’s Kolten Sanford.
The senior paced the Bulldogs last week with 10 points in the win over Boonville. Among those 10, Sanford notched his 1,000th career point.
Thru the halfway mark of the season, Sanford is third in scoring for the Dogs with an average around 13 points a game.
Fans can catch Sanford and Bosse in action on Friday as Owensboro crosses the Blue Bridge to come to town for a border-showdown. The Bulldogs and Red Devils are set to tipoff at 7 p.m. at Bosse High School.
