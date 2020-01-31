New community service program to be offered in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A new community service program will soon be offered in Muhlenberg District Court. It’s an alternative punishment to incarceration for people convicted of low-level crimes.
Muhlenberg County Attorney Ryan Rice says the program will not only benefit the community, but it’ll also help with jail overcrowding.
The program won’t go into effect for people currently under a plea agreement but will be an alternative to a jail sentence for misdemeanor crimes.
These crimes will have to be very low-level and non-violent offenses.
Muhlenberg County Jailer Terry Nunley said the jail has anywhere between 270 and 300 inmates at any given time.
This program will reduce those numbers.
“Those candidates provided they don’t have a background that doesn’t indicate that they need a jail service as a part of their reform, that we think community service is a very viable option for them. That it gives back to the community, and it teaches them by the way of their work to understand that they actually have consequences for their actions," said Muhlenberg County Attorney Ryan Rice.
Ryan said after he sits down with the clerk’s office to iron out the last few details, the program should be in effect within the next two weeks.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.