Mid-States Corridor informational meeting scheduled in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mid-States Corridor Regional Development Authority (RDA) and the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) are holding informational meetings in February.
The Mid-States Corridor is anticipated to begin at SR 66 near the William H. Natcher Bridge crossing the Ohio River at Rockport, continue generally through the Huntingburg and Jasper area and extend north to connect to Interstate 69.
The preferred corridor should be released this fall. A decision from the Federal Highway Administration is expected in the summer of 2021.
The meeting set for our area is Thursday, Feb. 20 at Jasper Middle School.
It’s set for 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. ET and will feature an open house format. A presentation is planned for 6 p.m.
The Screening Report will posted on the project website, www.midstatescorridor.com, before the meeting.
