Local students participate in inaugural High School Polar Plunge

BOONEVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local high school students participated in a polar plunge Friday morning.
Students from Booneville, Castle, Mount Vernon, North Posey, Tecumseh and Vincennes Lincoln got to participate in the inaugural High School Polar Plunge, just a day before the big one.
Each student had to raise $75 or more to take their icy dip into Scales Lake.
The proceeds go to Special Olympics Indiana.
These schools also participated in the Unified Champion Schools program, which partners students with Special Olympic athletes to play unified sports together.
Organizers say that it’s great to see high schoolers get involved with this event.
“It’s wonderful to see the high schools, their involvement, their enthusiasm," said Francie Smith with Special Olympics Indiana. "They’re changing the world.”
Over 3,000 people are expected to participate across the state of Indiana this weekend.
Saturday’s Polar Plunge kicks off at 9:30 a.m. at Scale’s Lake in Booneville.
