Four suspects arrested in Jan. 20 home invasion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville VIPER detectives have arrested four people in connection to a home invasion burglary.
It happened January 20 around 8:00 p.m. on SE Second St. near Haynie’s Corner.
The victim says a woman knocked on her door and started asking questions while a man stood back on the sidewalk.
Police say the victim was suspicious and closed the door.
When the victim came back into the house, police say a man came in through the back door and held another person in the home at gun point.
The victim was able to hit the panic alarm, and the suspects took off without taking anything.
Police say they their investigation them led them to the name of the woman who knocked on the door.
Wednesday night, she was pulled over by VIPER detectives. They say the car Abronna Robinson was driving matched a description of another home invasion in the same area that happened on Jan. 17.
She was taken into custody.
Later in the day, Jamar Grisby and a juvenile were also brought in for questioning.
Thursday, VIPER detectives say they found Deshawdrick Lockridge.
All four are now charged with burglary.
Police say charges have not been filed yet in the Jan. 17 home invasion.
Both cases are ongoing investigations and anyone with information should call the EPD detective office at 812-436-7979 or WeTip.
