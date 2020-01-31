Evansville Christian eyeing conference title in program’s 2nd season

“To be able to say, not only are we here but we accomplished something," Coach Thompson said. "We are able to hang a banner, we are able to show that the fruits of our labor is starting to pay off, it would be unbelievable. We’re teaching fundamentals, things that these kids haven’t seen on a consistent basis, year in and year out. So the wins are great, but it’s more about building that path, paving that path for future teams.”