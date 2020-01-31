Evansville Christian eyeing conference title in program’s 2nd season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a little bit of magic happening here in Evansville.
Last year marked the very first season of a basketball for Evansville Christian. They finished the season with just one win, but flash forward to now and that same program now has seven wins.
Come Saturday, they could secure a conference title.
Led by Aaron Thompson in his second season at the helm of the program, the Eagles are atop of the Southern Roads Conference. They are undefeated in league play and have even knocked off teams in both Blue Chip and PAC as well.
The young team, led by just one senior and droves of underclassmen, have accomplished all of this in just two years, but say they aren’t even close to being done yet.
“It’d be amazing because like I said, being a two-year school already with just two years under our belt," said Sophmore Brandon Juarez. "There are other schools that haven’t won a conference tournament, it would just be great for us.”
“It would mean so much to me, just my first year here and be able to have a banner up there and being able to say that I helped build that, helped get that up there," Freshman Jake Schnepper said. "Nothing can relate to that.”
“To be able to say, not only are we here but we accomplished something," Coach Thompson said. "We are able to hang a banner, we are able to show that the fruits of our labor is starting to pay off, it would be unbelievable. We’re teaching fundamentals, things that these kids haven’t seen on a consistent basis, year in and year out. So the wins are great, but it’s more about building that path, paving that path for future teams.”
The Eagles do travel to play Tecumseh on Friday, but it’s Saturday’s game against Madison Christian that will determine the conference. With a win, Evansville Christian will clinch a share of the Southern Roads title.
